Maui beach park closed indefinitely over erosion safety concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Puamana Beach Park in Lahaina will remain closed indefinitely.

The Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement Friday, Feb. 26.

Park officials cited coastal erosion hazards and the protection of Hawaiian burials as the reasons for the closure. They apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause the community.

For more information, contact parks.dept@co.maui.hi.us or (808) 270-7230.