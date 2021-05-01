Coast Guard trying to identify owner of sunken sailboat off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard is asking for the public’s assistance regarding any information about a sailboat that reportedly went adrift and sunk off Hawaii Island on Saturday, May 1.

Coast Guard officials say the sailboat sunk 6 miles west of Captain Cook and there are no reports that anyone was on board the vessel.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report at 11:53 a.m. Saturday that reported an adrift sailboat was taking on water and sinking. A separate fishing vessel also reported witnessing the same sailboat adrift earlier Saturday morning.

Both of the sources who reported the adrift sailboat did not see signs of people on board.

A Coast Guard aircrew and small response boat were deployed to the area and searched for signs of distress. Hawaii fire officials also deployed a rescue helicopter to assist.

The Coast Guard says pollution has not been reported in the area as of 2:27 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the owner of the sailboat or this incident is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at (808)-842-2600.