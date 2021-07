US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard rescued a boat competing in the Transpac race due to a broken rudder, all within sight of Diamond Head.

Bryon Ehrhardt’s Judel/Vrolijk 72 Lucky was sailing in the Molokai Channel with boat speeds of over 20 knots. The boat’s speed then dropped down to about 1.9 knots as their rudder broke, causing them to drift.

Coast Guard arrived and towed the boat to Honolulu Harbor, which was 50 miles away.