Coast Guard tests unmanned surface vehicles in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard will test unmanned surface vehicles on the south shore of Oahu from Oct. 7 through Nov. 5.

The information that is gained from these tests will possibly be used in future Coast Guard activities.

The Coast Guard’s duties include protecting the ocean from illegal actions.

