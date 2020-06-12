Coast Guard suspends search off Hawaii Island for missing 20-year-old diver Malcolm Davis

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard suspended their active search off Hawaii Island for 20-year-old missing diver Malcolm Davis, Thursday evening.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Malcolm’s family and anyone affected by this tragedy,” said Sector Honolulu Deputy Commander Ben Gates.

Gates says that crews conducted 23 searches that covered 1,101 square miles, but still there was no sign of the diver.

“While it is not an easy decision, we suspended the active search after sunset tonight pending any further new information,” he said.

Officials say that Davis was spearfishing with seven friends on Tuesday morning, June 9, in the Mahukona area, when they became separated. He was last seen wearing board shorts with black fins.

Dozens of personnel with the Hawaii County Fire Department, the Coast Guard, the Navy, and the Maui Fire Department and more were involved in the search.

