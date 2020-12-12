Coast Guard suspends search for mariner off Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Friday, Dec. 11 that it has suspended the search for a missing mariner who fell overboard approximately 150-miles southeast of the Big Island on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The mariner, a 32-year-old Kiribati native, was reported missing at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 9 when Coast Guard watchstanders received a phone call from the master of the “Sea Goddess” commercial fishing vessel.

Rescue crews conducted 23 searches over 45 hours that covered over 8,693 square miles.

“Our crews and partners worked diligently, but unfortunately there has been no sign of the missing mariner and the Coast Guard has suspended the active search tonight at sunset pending any further developments.” Sector honolulu watchstander ensign smith

Multiple air and surface Coast Guard crews searched with assistance from the Navy, Marines, and an automated mutual-assistance vessel rescue system (AMVER) in the area.