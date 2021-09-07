Coast Guard still searching for overdue sailboat operator last seen off Kauaʻi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Coast Guard is still searching for Philip Grenz and his 42-foot sailing vessel after he reportedly departed from Nawiliwili Harbor, Kauaʻi on Thursday, Sept. 2.

USCG officials said Grenz is approximately 68 years old.

The sailing vessel named “Epic” is described to have a black hull, USCG officials said. Grenz was reportedly traveling to Haleiwa, Oahu.

Officials said on Tuesday, Sept. 7, an Air Station Barbers Point aircrew, an USCG Cutter, a Navy aircrew, an Air Force aircrew, the Kauai Fire Department and Ocean Safety as well as the Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety were all involved in the search.

Anyone with information or sightings call call USCG officials at (808)-842-2600.