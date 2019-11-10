Coast Guard seeks public’s help identifying owner of found canoe off Diamond Head

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned and adrift green, blue canoe found approximately 1.5 miles south of Diamond Head on Nov. 10, 2019.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the canoe is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

