Coast Guard searching for two kayakers off Punalu’u Beach

PUNALU’U, Hawaii (KHON2) — Coast Guard crews are searching for two overdue kayakers on Hawaii Island.
The man and woman were last seen in a yellow two-person kayak off Punalu’u Beach, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
They were reported missing just after 6:30 Wednesday night.
The man and woman are believed to be around 50-years-old and wearing yellow personal flotation devices.
If you have any information, call the Coast Guard.
