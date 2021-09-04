Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel operator off Kauaʻi

FILE – U.S. Coast Guard and County of Kauai agency personnel successfully complete a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) off Port Allen, Kauai, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is searching for an overdue 42-foot sailing vessel and its operator after he reportedly departed from Nawiliwili Harbor, Kauaʻi on Thursday, Sept. 2.

USCG officials identified the overdue vessel operator as Phillip Grenz and said he is approximately 68 years old.

The sailing vessel named “Epic” is described to have a black hull, USCG officials said. Grenz was reportedly traveling to Haleiwa, Oahu.

Anyone with information is asked to call USCG officials at (808)-842-2600.