Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman off of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman 300 miles east of Hawaii.
Officials say 53-year-old Phouc Nguyen was reported missing by the St. Marie Anne fishing vessel at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.
Nguyen is a crew member aboard the St. Marie Anne, which is ported in Honolulu.
The captain of the vessel estimates the crew member was last seen at approximately 4 a.m.
He was wearing brown shorts and a white shirt, and does not have a personal flotation device.
Crews from the Coast Guard launched a rescue effort at 9 a.m. from Air Station Barbers Point, and the St. Marie Anne crew is also helping with the search.
