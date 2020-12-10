Coast Guard searches for missing mariner off Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Multiple rescue crews are searching for a 32-year-old male who is reported to have fallen overboard late Wednesday. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) officials say rescue crews were launched along with partner agency assets.

USCG says the for a mariner fell overboard approximately 150-miles southeast of Hawaii Island.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Sector Honolulu watchstanders say they received a phone call from the master of the commercial fishing vessel “Sea Goddess” at approximately 4:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued soon after.

The search is ongoing.

Multiple air and surface Coast Guard crews are searching with assistance from the Navy, Marines, and an automated mutual-assistance vessel rescue system (AMVER) in the area.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Coast Guard on Channel VHF 16 or by phone at 842-2600.