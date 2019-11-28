Coast Guard search for the owner of an adrift white windsurfing board found off Port Allen

KAUAI (KHON2) — The United States Coast Guard is looking for the owner of an adrift white windsurfing board that was found a half-mile off of Port Allen on Wednesday, November 27, just before 9 a.m.

A crew on a vessel reported finding the windsurfing board with no sign of the owner. A crew then conducted a search of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

According to the USGC, there are no reports of a missing person at this time.

To aid the Coast Guard in possible searches, they recommend marking gear with “If Found” labels.

The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress quickly.

The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.