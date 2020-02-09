Coast Guard search for the owner of a green kayak found off Big Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a green kayak found 1.5 miles off Big Beach, Maui, Sunday, February 9.

Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

There are no reports of a missing person in the area.

“We always recommend waterway users to write their contact information on their property,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Masato Nakajima, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “We treat every found kayak, surfboard, and dive float as if there is someone in trouble. If properly marked, we can contact the owner quickly and identify any need for assistance.”

Watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center were notified by Station Maui that the owner of the motor vessel Rascal located the adrift kayak and reported it around 7:50 am. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched and searched the surrounding area.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners requesting crews keep a sharp lookout while transiting the area.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

The weather on scene is winds of 5 mph and seas about 1 foot.