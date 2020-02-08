Coast Guard search for missing swimmer off Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a missing swimmer swept out to sea off Waimea Bay, Friday.

“We are currently looking for Hannah Wänerskog, a 20-year-old Swedish National,” said Sam Gardner, Search and Rescue planner, Sector Honolulu. “We request all waterway users in the area to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and to contact us at 808-842-2600 with any information.” An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364) crew are conducting searches of the area.

An HC-130 Hercules fixed-wing airplane crew will join the search at 11 p.m. to augment the Dolphin crew.

Also involved in the search are:

Hawaii Fire Department helicopter and rescue rig crews

Hawaii Police Department helicopter crews

off-duty Ocean Safety members

An incident command is now established at Waimea Bay.

At 7:35 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Hawaii Fire Department stating beachgoers reported a girl jumping off the rocks and getting caught in a current. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice to mariners and directed the launch of assets.

Weather on scene is reportedly north winds of 17 mph with 11-foot seas on top of 8-foot swells and heavy rain squalls.