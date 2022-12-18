HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard has announced that they are suspending the active search for the crew of the Hawaii Life Flight that went missing off Maui.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, a Hawaii Life Flight went missing off the coast of Maui leading the Coast Guard to enter into an intensive search for the crew and missing plane.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Working with U.S. Coast Guard assets, the Hawaii Wing Civil Air Patrol and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, our team conducted a total of 28 searches, over the course of 67 hours, covering over 4,732 square nautical miles,” said Jennifer Conklin, the Coast Guard District 14 Search and Rescue Program Manager. “While it is not an easy decision, we have suspended the active search pending any further new information.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Coast Guard said that the three crew members have not been located.