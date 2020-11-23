Coast Guard rescues swimmer off Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a swimmer who was swept out to sea off Ninini Beach on Sunday.

At 8:16 a.m., Sector Honolulu watch standers received a report from the County of Kauai dispatch about a swimmer in distress. Dispatch was notified thanks to the help of good samaritans, says the U.S. Coast Guard.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to mariners and launched the RB-M crew in response.



Once on scene, the RB-M crew located the swimmer and brought him back to shore.

The swimmer was retrieved from the water and brought to shore. No injuries were reported.



“This case is a good example of how important the public’s vigilance is when it comes to search and rescue,” said Petty Officer third class Craig Howarth. “Because beachgoers reported the situation, we were able to respond quickly and successfully rescue the swimmer.”