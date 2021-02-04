Coast Guard rescues injured mariner off Oahu

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter approaches the flight deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) off Hawaii, March 12, 2020. (U.S. Coast guard photo/Petty Officer 3rd Class Mathew West)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard successfully medevacked a 43-year-old mariner from a commercial cargo vessel approximately nine miles south of Honolulu on Wednesday, Feb 3.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The captain of the “ADONIS” vessel notified Joint Rescue Coordination Center watchstanders around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, that an onboard crewmember suffered a hand injury.

The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon determined a medevac was needed due to concern that the mariner’s injury could worsen if left untreated.

A helicopter from Air Station Barbers Point transported the patient back to the station where ambulances were waiting to take him to Straub Medical Center.

“Our aircrews train diligently to ensure they are prepared for this type of situation. Our aircrews and hoist-capable aircrafts are essential to ensuring mariners reach higher levels of medical care quickly.” Lt. Donald Murrow, Air Station Barbers Point rescue pilot

The 43-year old was reported to be in stable condition.