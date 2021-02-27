Coast Guard rescues 2 after small aircraft goes down off Lanai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The US Coast Guard (USCG) successfully rescued two pilots from a downed aircraft approximately eight miles off Lanai on Saturday, Feb. 27, and says no major injuries have been reported.

Honolulu Emergency Medical officials evaluated, treated and transported the two patients in serious condition to a trauma hospital after they were brought to 1 Coral Sea Road in Kapolei, Oahu.

A USCG helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point was able to locate both individuals by 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the USCG Hawaii Pacific Twitter account.

Update: A @USCG Air Station Barbers Point helicopter crew located and rescued both pilots of a downed airplane off Lanai, Hawaii, Saturday.



The pilots are being transported to awaiting emergency services. No major injuries are reported at this time.#BreakingNews #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/FkJHPa2OBn — USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) February 28, 2021

A Station Maui response boat crew was also deployed in response to the downed aircraft.

Both pilots are being transported to emergency services.