Coast Guard rescues 15 mariners aboard disabled vessel participating in Transpac

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 15 mariners on Saturday, July 24, who were aboard a sailing vessel that was participating in the 2021 Transpacific Yacht Race (Transpac) when their rudder became disabled and caused the boat to drift toward Oahu.

Coast Guard officials said the mariners were rescued about 26 miles east of Makapu’u Point, Oahu from the 72-foot sailing vessel “Lucky.”

The vessel had a disabled rudder, according to the Coast Guard, and mariners onboard notified Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders at 1:32 p.m. on Friday, July 23, of the situation. The mariners reported they had safety equipment, a satellite phone, supplies and no medical concerns, Coast Guard officials said.

FILE – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC1124) tow the 72-foot sailing vessel Lucky, 26-miles east of Makapu’u Point, Oahu, July 24, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The 72-foot sailing vessel was towed to Honolulu Harbor by the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry and Station Honolulu Response Boat-Medium, officials said.

“With any towing evolution there is risk involved. Our crew trains constantly to ensure we are prepared when called upon. Last night that training paid off. In 30-knot winds and 10-foot seas we were able to establish a tow with the Lucky and safely brought them back to Honolulu.” Ensign Michael Meisenger, Oliver Berry operations officer

The Coast Guard determined the mariners were not in immediate danger and the tow operation was conducted at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

The Oliver Berry and Lucky arrived off Honolulu at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.