Coast Guard, partners searching for missing mariners off Midway Island

File – The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and good Samaritans are searching for 10 crew members possibly aboard a life raft from an adrift Taiwanese fishing vessel approximately 550-miles northeast of Midway Island on Tuesday, Jan. 5. (U.S. COAST GUARD PHOTO/PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS RYAN FISHER)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and good Samaritans are searching for 10 crew members possibly aboard a life raft from an adrift Taiwanese fishing vessel approximately 550-miles northeast of Midway Island on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Watchstanders at Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu first received a report from Rescue Coordination Center Taipei on Friday, Jan. 1, stating contact had been lost with the Yong-Yu-Sing No. 18, a 95-foot Taiwanese fishing vessel.

Officials attempted to establish contact with the vessel via satellite phone before issuing a SafetyNet broadcast and notifying commercial vessels in the area. A Coast Guard aircrew was also launched from Air Station Barbers Point.

The Coast Guard aircrew located the Yong-Yu-Sing No. 18 but did not receive a radio response from the crew. Photographs of the vessel were taken before the crew returned to base due to low fuel.

It was discovered that the ship had been damaged and one of the life rafts was missing once the images had been analyzed. Watchstanders then deployed assets and reached out to partners for assistance in searching the area.

Three Coast Guard aircrews, four Taiwaneese fishing vessels and one Navy aircrew are currently involved in the search.