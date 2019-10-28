Coast Guard needs public’s help finding owner of yellow kayak found on Maui

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift yellow kayak found off Makena State Park, Maui, Oct. 27, 2019. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift yellow kayak found off Makena State Park, Sunday.

A Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew is conducting a search of the area.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners.

Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.

At 8:30 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from good Samaritans aboard the diving vessel Maui Diamond II stating they had found the adrift kayak approximately a half mile off the beach.

There were no signs of distress. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued the UMIB and launched the RB-M.

The weather on scene is winds of 10 mph and seas up to three feet.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores. Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.