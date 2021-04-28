Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Big Island

KAILUA KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Coast Guard rescue crews rushed to help a stranded mariner 130 miles southwest of Kailua Kona on Tuesday.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report of distress at approximately 11:14 a.m. on April 27.

The caller indicated that the mariner, who was later medevaced from commercial fishing vessel “Vicious Cycle,” by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, sustained injuries to his forearm.

Watchstanders say they attempted to contact the Vicious Cycle via radio but were unable to due to the vessel being out of radio range.

A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended a medevac due to the situation.

The rescue crew was able to locate the vessel and brought the mariner to Queens Medical Center.

His condition remains unknown at this time.

