Coast Guard, Kaua’i County personnel successful during search, rescue exercise

FILE – U.S. Coast Guard and County of Kauai agency personnel successfully complete a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) off Port Allen, Kauai, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Coast Guard and County of Kaua’i personnel worked together and successfully completed a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The SAREX began at 9 a.m. and took place off Port Allen. It simulated a report of a kayaker whose location was unknown after they did not show up to work after paddling in the morning.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Coast Guard and County of Kaua’i personnel set up an incident command post at Hanapepe Stadium Park during the SAREX, coordinated searching assets, as well as tested strategies and communication systems.

FILE – U.S. Coast Guard and County of Kauai agency personnel successfully complete a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) off Port Allen, Kauai, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

FILE – U.S. Coast Guard and County of Kauai agency personnel successfully complete a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) off Port Allen, Kauai, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

FILE – U.S. Coast Guard and County of Kauai agency personnel successfully complete a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) at Port Allen, Kauai, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

FILE – U.S. Coast Guard and County of Kauai agency personnel successfully complete a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) at Port Allen, Kauai, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

FILE – U.S. Coast Guard and County of Kauai agency personnel successfully complete a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) off Port Allen, Kauai, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

“Nothing builds great working relationships between partners better than exercises such as this,” said Chief Petty Officer Timothy Elhajj, the officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Kaua’i. “These exercises are great because they allow us to work with our counterparts in a training environment allowing us to be better prepared for real world events in the future.”

At around 11:30 a.m., the exercise was successful after both the kayak and rescue dummy were found by the Kauai Ocean Safety Bureau and a crew from Coast Guard Station Kauai.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The Kaua’i SAREX also included a resource open house and meetings that talked about planning, safety and communication.