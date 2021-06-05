Coast Guard, Hawaii fire officials search for missing paddler

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and Hawaii County fire officials are searching for a missing paddler on Saturday, June 5, after a good Samaritan found a canoe adrift off Honaunau Beach.

USCG officials say the adrift canoe belongs to the paddler, who regularly takes it out in the area.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Watchstanders at Sector Honolulu received a report from Hawaii fire officials at 10:35 a.m. Saturday that reported a good Samaritan found the canoe about one mile off Honaunau Beach. USCG officials say the paddler’s car was later found at the beach with his phone inside.

Authorities describe the missing paddler as a 66-year-old man, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve rash guard and black board shorts, according to the USCG.

Two helicopter aircrews are conducting searches of the area with the assistance of a fast response vessel. Hawaii firefighters also deployed ground crews along with a helicopter and boat crew in response to the missing paddler. Recreational vessels with good Samaritans aboard are also assisting with the search efforts.

Those using waterways in the area are asked to keep a sharp lookout for distress signs and contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at (808)-842-2600 with any information.

USCG officials say sea conditions are less than one foot with light and variable winds.