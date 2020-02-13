Coast Guard, Hawaii County officials search for missing fishers

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire and Police Departments are searching for two fishers swept off the shore of the Big Island Wednesday evening.

Officials say they are searching for 63-year-old James Oyama and 37-year-old Jay Jara Oyama.

“We are working cooperatively with Hawaii County to search the area,” said Charles Turner, command duty officer with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “Anyone with information about the Oyama’s that may assist us with the search is asked to call the command center at 808-842-2600.”

The Honolulu Coast Guard has also joined the search.

Hawaii County Dispatch relayed information to the Coast Guard at 7 a.m. reporting the two fishers missing after receiving a report from a family member at 5:46 a.m.

The Oyamas reportedly went fishing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Whittington Beach Park on the southeast side of the island and were expected back before midnight.

Responders located the fisher’s vehicle in the beach park and their gear onshore in the breaking surf zone.