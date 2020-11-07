Coast Guard, good Samaritans respond to downed aircraft off of Oahu

The U.S. Coast Guard and a pair of good Samaritans responded to a downed aircraft approximately 1,100 miles northeast of Oahu on Nov. 6.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard and a pair of good Samaritans responded to a downed aircraft approximately 1,100 miles northeast of Oahu on Nov. 6.

The Coast Guard says there were two crew members in the PC-12 Pilatus aircraft, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials say the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) received reports of a downed aircraft around 2:30 p.m.

The JRCC then issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIF) and directed air units from Air Station Barbers Point to their location. All vessels over 20 meters in length within U.S. waters are required to monitor UMIF channels.

Two good Samaritans in the area also responded to the UMIF and set a course to the downed aircraft’s location.

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans arrived at the scene around 7:15 p.m.

The PC-12 Pilatus is a single-engine, turbine-driven propeller aircraft that is manufactured in Stans, Switzerland.

