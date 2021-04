HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) returned to Honolulu Friday, April 9.

It supported several operations in the Pacific.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The crew was gone for 82 days.

They worked on search and rescue missions as well as fishing problems in the area.

They helped with Operation Blue Pacific, Op Rai Balang, and Op Aloha Shield in the Pacific.