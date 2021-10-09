Coast Guard Cutter Juniper completes patrol in Oceania

FILE — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Juniper (WLB 201) return to Honolulu after completing a 45-day patrol in Oceania in support of Operation ‘Aiga, Oct. 1, 2021. To promote American Samoa’s maritime transportation system, the Juniper’s crew serviced vital aids to navigation in Pago Pago Harbor and in neighboring islands.(Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific/U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Juniper finished its mission in Oceania on Friday, Oct. 8 after its 45-day patrol to catch illegal fishing activities and to enforce maritime laws.

The 45-day patrol was called Operation “aiga.” In Samoan, “aiga” means family.

The patrol covered over 10,000 nautical miles.

During the operation the Juniper invited a Mandarin speaking U.S. Marine to speak to those who were on fishing boats.

In another part of the operation, a French Navy Falcon-200 aircraft was used to identify and intercept boats.

They even did a fueling mission with the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry’s crew.

Juniper’s crew also made a donation box for keiki in Pago Pago which had sports equipment, books and toys for the Boys and Girls Club of American Samoa.

“During our deployment in Oceania, Juniper conducted fisheries enforcement in an effort to counter and deter illegal fishing activities in the Central Pacific,” said Cmdr. Chris Jasnoch, the Juniper’s commanding officer. “We were able to establish a presence on the high seas and in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in American Samoa while also patrolling our partner nation’s EEZs.”

“We get to take part in a unique, rewarding mission in the Pacific,” said Lt. J.G. Ryan Burk, the operations officer on the Juniper. “We have the privilege of building and strengthening relationships with our Pacific Island partners, while protecting and preserving global resources.”

The Juniper is based in Honolulu.