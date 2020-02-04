Coast Guard conducts two rescues Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department spent yesterday rescuing five people in two separate incidents.

On Maui, a jetski overturned off Haycraft Park. The operator was pulled from the water and the watercraft was towed to shore.

Earlier in the day, four people were rescued off East Oahu after a dingy capsized.

