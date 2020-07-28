Coast Guard and fire crews rescue kayaker 6 miles off Hawaii Island

SOUTH POINT, Hawaii (KHON2) – A kayaker is lucky to be alive after getting into trouble off of the Big Island on July 27.

The man said that he went out to go fishing on the night of July 26, but got into trouble and started drifting.

The Hawaii Fire Department (HFD) dispatched a rescue helicopter around 7:55 a.m. after Hawaii County Dispatch reported a kayaker in distress.

Rescue teams initially had a hard time finding the kayak due to high wind conditions and rough seas.

Once HFD located the boater, the helicopter remained overhead until a Coast Guard vessel could retrieve him.

Officials say that even though Hurricane Douglas has moved past the main Hawaiian Islands, the system left behind high surf and strong rip currents.

Crews found the kayaker about six miles off of South Point.

