Coast Guard airlifts sailor from cargo vessel off Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Coast Guard crew from Air Station Barbers Point airlifted a sailor in need of medical assistance off of a cargo vessel approximately 100 miles northwest of Honolulu on Dec. 4.

The 50-year-old mariner was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in stable condition.

The 650-foot commercial cargo vessel Brilliant Ace notified the Coast Guard that the sailor was suffering from a medical condition and that his medications were not working.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew picked up the sailor and took him to Barbers Point, where ambulances were waiting to transport him to Queen’s.