Coalition of local businesses launch We Are Ready campaign to reopen Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A group of local businesses announced the launch of the We Are Ready campaign on Oct. 15 to spread the message that Hawaii is ready to open.

The group is comprised of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation, and Hawaiian Airlines; businesses that represent the main pillars of the Hawaiian economy.

“75% of the businesses surrounding the state have experienced some type of reduction or layoff during this period here. The longer we delay the more we’re going to pay,” HLTA President and CEO Mufi Hannemann said. “This is all about making sure the residents know that we are taking all the necessary precautions in terms of cleaning, hygiene standards and protocols, not just hotels and airlines but businesses throughout the community.”

Hanneman and the other group members know it will be a different Hawaii experience, with many stores and attractions still closed, but he says it is up to everyone to ensure a good experience for all those who choose to visit us.

