Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaii Youth Council aims to collect 21,000 slippers

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaii Youth Council raises awareness of the impacts of tobacco use with a collection of slippers at Windward Mall.

The goal is to collect 21,000 pairs of new slippers from the community. Each pair of slippers represents a child that could die if they use tobacco and vaping products.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They set up a display of slippers at Windward Mall on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The purpose of the display is to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking, and to let legislators know they want vaping products to be regulated just like any other tobacco product.

The organization says deaths can be minimized by making products such as flavored tobacco less accessible to kids.

“We encourage people to come to Windward Mall and donate their own slippers with a small piece of paper that talks about, that has the name of maybe one of your relatives, or friends that have been affected by tobacco use, and epidemic,” said Zoey Duan, Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaii Youth Council.

The display at Windward Mall is now up through Jan. 30.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

After that, the slippers will be donated to the homeless and other at-risk youths.