Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool to remain closed through the end of the year

MAUI (KHON2) — The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool at the War Memorial Complex will remain closed to the public through Dec. 31, 2019, to complete pool restroom renovations and improvement projects.

According to the County of Maui, the contractor needs to complete additional repairs and renovations before reopening the facility,

All other Maui County pools will be open with regularly scheduled hours.

The Department asks the public to remain outside of construction area barriers for safety precautions and apologizes for any inconvenience.

Any questions or concerns may be addressed to Cheryl Akiona, Parks CIP Coordinator, at cheryl.akiona@co.maui.hi.us or (808) 270-7388.