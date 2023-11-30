HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is bringing you the chance to support community programs across Hawaii with its new Pop-Up Makeke store.

The official grand opening of the store will be at Ka Makana Alii on Saturday, Dec. 2. On this day, customers can shop a wide range of products while enjoying live music, vendor demos and tastings.

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to open its Pop-Up Makeke at Ka Makana Alii.

Be the first of 50 people to enter Pop-Up Makeke and you will also receive a $5 gift card.

Pop-Up Makeke is originally an online marketplace created to support over 400 businesses and ship products to customers all around the world. But now CNHA is bringing the store to the public live and while the grand opening is on Saturday you can get a head start on your shopping when it opens on Friday, Dec. 1.