Cloud Nine Cafe to leave you “happy”

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Do you eat things that make you feel like you’re floating on “Cloud 9”?

That is exactly what Cloud Nine Cafe is hoping when each customer leaves their new eatery located in the Market City Shopping Center.

Inspired by family recipes as a child but mixed with creativity of today, owner of Cloud Nine Cafe is bringing a unique twist to the products that they offer.

If its morning coffee or lunch or even a sweet afternoon treat, Cloud Nine Cafe has you covered.

They had their soft opening back in November, but their Grand Opening will be at the ending of this month on January 28.

Check out more information on their website: www.cloud9cafehi.com.