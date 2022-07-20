HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction stated that they will be conducting road work on Kawailoa Road Bridge in Kailua.

Single lane closures will occur occasionally as the DDC takes soil samples from the bridge.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Portions of Kawailoa Road and the driveway next to the bridge will remain open during the lane closures.

Construction is expected to start Monday, Aug. 1 and continue through Friday, Aug. 12.

According to the DDC, work will begin from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The DDC recommends anyone using the bridge to plan for extra travel time and to drive with caution when passing through the area.