Closures planned for 2 Kauai roads starting on Nov. 9

KOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works and Goodfellow Bros. LLC., announced that Maluhia Road and Koloa Road are scheduled for closures starting Nov. 9.

A single-lane closure on Maluhia Road will be enforced from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9.

Personnel will be on-site to organize one lane of alternating traffic.

Koloa Road will be fully closed between Poipu Road and Ala Kalanikaumaka Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Crews will be working on the pavement and widening the shoulder of Koloa Road.

An additional full-closure of Koloa Road between Oma’o Road and Piko Road is scheduled for Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on shoulder lane construction.

Dates and times of the closures are subject to weather delays.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead as traffic delays are expected, as well as follow all signs and directions from traffic officials.

