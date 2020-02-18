Closures in Kokee State Park on Kauai will be for law enforcement operations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Closures will be made at the Kokee State Park on Kauai Monday night, February 17.
The closure will be at the Milolii Road gate and the Nualolo Trail.
They are expected to reopen Thursday morning, February 20.
Officials say that the closure will be due to the request of the Kauai Police Department and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), which will be necessary for a law enforcement operation. Officials did not, however, disclose what this operation would be.
Hunters, hikers and other trail users are asked to make alternate plans.
