Closures announced while Flash Flood Warning continues for Kauai

KAUAI (KHON2) – The County of Kauai is announcing the following closures while the flash flood warning continues for Kauai on Tuesday:

The Kekaha Landfill is closed

All Refuse Transfer Stations are closed until further notice

The County Spring Fun program in Hanapepe is canceled

Residential refuse collection will continue for as long as it is safe to do so

Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge remains closed due to flooding until further notice

The Department of Water has issued a water conservation notice for Wainiha-Hāena until further notice.

KIUC is currently troubleshooting spotted power outages across the island.

The Kauai Police Department is also reporting heavy ponding and low visibility on roadways. If you must drive, please drive with caution.