A hole in the ground near Kamehameha Highway in the Waimea Bay area on Aug. 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An emergency closure was prompted by the Hawaii Department of Transportation for the makai lane of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.

The DOT said work needs to be done to mitigate erosion happening in the heavily travelled area.

The single lane closure is slated for Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Kamehameha Highway will be contraflowed and a temporary pedestrian bridge will be built.