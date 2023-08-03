HONOLULU (KHON2) — Closing statements were heard today for the Eric Thompson murder trial.

Prosecutors told the jurors that Thompson lied repeatedly while on the witness stand about where he was the night of the murder and that he was in fact, still angry his wife had an affair with the victim, Jon Tokuhara.

“He was dishonest about the status of his relationship and he was dishonest about his whereabouts on January 12, 2022, because the truth is that he still harbored ill intent towards Jon Tokuhara,” said Deputy Prosecutor Benjamin Rose.

Defense says the prosecutor’s evidence has many holes that have not been explained, including security footage that they say shows Thompson at three different places at the same time.

“How can he be here by the door? They are walking along by the steppingstone there and the truck all in roughly the same time. They needed to come here and explain back to you and they have not done so,” said Defense Attorney David Hayakawa.