Clog of rags and grease causes sanitary sewer overflow in Kunia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) responded to a sanitary sewer overflow that spilled approximately 1,050 gallons on Tuesday, June 1.

ENV crews received the call at 10:15 a.m. and stopped the spill at around 11:25 a.m.

ENV reported that a clog of rags and grease sent untreated wastewater out a manhole at 94-550 Kupuohi St. in Kunia.

Of the estimated 1,050 gallons spilled, 10 gallons entered a nearby storm drain. The crew recovered 100 gallons, with 940 dissipating into the ground.

The Department of Health waived posting warning signs and taking water samples. 

