Climate and affordable housing crises at center of City Council bill

A new Honolulu City Council bill looking to help speed the path to the state’s goal of zero carbon emissions by 2045 is a rapid move toward energy-efficient homes on Oahu, but developers worry that it could price out local families.

Environmental groups are pushing that greenhouse gas reduction with green energy homes mandated in Bill 25 can help fight climate change, while opponents are concerned that fewer people would be able to qualify for mortgages.

Solar water heaters and electric vehicle charging stations are two controversial would-be mandates for new homes.

“This bill is important because it significantly increases energy efficiency and significantly decreases the cost of living on the island of Oahu,” said Sierra Club of Hawaii Chapter Director Marti Townsend.

Estimates from some developers put the price tag for all new mandates at about $10,000 to $21,000 dollars per unit. According to a study by DR Horton, who is developing the Ho’opili project in Kapolei, 48% of prospective buyers wouldn’t qualify for a loan with a slight increase in mortgage payments. The Land Use Research Foundation of Hawaii is proposing a different investment.

“We’re asking for an amendment for Bill 25 which would allow the homebuilders to build every single house P.V. ready, photovoltaic or PV would allow the owner to capture the energy from the sun to power everything,” said LURF Executive Director David Arakawa.

The Sierra Club disagrees with the amount upfront by some developers and argues that long-term savings month to month would save money.

“We’ve actually found in our research that by passing this bill we will be passing homeowners and renters $40 a month.”

With upfront costs likely passed down to buyers, the Hawaii Construction Alliance warns of adding costs to an affordable housing crisis.

“Well, it’s not the monthly cost to owning a home.” Said the alliance’s Executive Director Nathaniel Kinney.

“The entry barrier for everybody is actually paying the down payment to buy the home,” he added.

City Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi, who helped write a draft of the bill, says she wants exemptions.

“Well, it should be optional in affordable or senior housing. It can be mandatory in luxury because people are more likely to buy electric vehicles and are willing to pay but right now I think our goal should be to get people into housing, and the only way is to have the housing affordable.”