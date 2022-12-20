HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, Dec. 20, counties across Hawaii are cleaning up after flooding, downed trees and hail swept through Monday. Meanwhile, a high surf warning remains in place for portions of the state.

Forecasters are calling it the largest swell of the season, so far. Mother nature brought out many spectators on Tuesday to Oahu’s North Shore to get a glimpse of the 40 foot waves.

“We’ve never seen waves this big, so we’ve been at awe since we parked,” said Daniel Martin, a visitor from Texas.

Forecasters said the wind conditions are making waves look smaller than they actually are. Ocean Safety is urging caution to beachgoers coming out to see the waves.

“We recommend that you do it from a beach park with a permitted lifeguard tower; and if you do go off the beaten path, please abide by our caution tape and our PA announcements from our lifeguards on patrol,” said Lt. Kerry Atwood of Honolulu Ocean Safety.

Meanwhile, residents across the state are cleaning up after the kona low system swept through the islands. The City responded to 62 reports of downed trees Tuesday. Maui island residents are asked to conserve water for 48 hours after power outages and flooding blocked water treatment facilities.

Power outages continue to impact Hawaii Island residents. Hawaiian Electric expects to have power restored to Waipio Valley Road, Ahuloa and Hawaiian Ocean View Estates in the coming days. Punaluu and Mahukona beach parks are closed, and Waimea residents are still feeling the impacts from the severe thunderstorms.

“There’s a lot of the asphalt undermined in certain areas, and I talked to someone who said the neighbor couldn’t even leave his driveway because the asphalt had been undermined,” said Lynn Beittel, a Waimea resident.

Counties are asking residents to fill out damage assessments along with making claims with insurance companies.