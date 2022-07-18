HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Kauai, to Maui and Hawaii Island, mother nature has shown her true strength over the weekend.

Now, residents at the Keauhou-Kona Surf and Racquet Club Condos are cleaning up.

“It’s torn apart and you can see right through the building,” said Isabella Sloan, a Hawaii Island resident. “We’re clearing out the house and we have the washer and dryer inside now.”

At Hulihe’e Palace, where waves crashed a wedding, DLNR says there’s no damage to the palace or seawall. Just landscaping that was impacted by the water and sand.

On the Valley Isle, a wall of water came crashing into Honu Oceanside restaurant.

“It definitely was a little scary at first,” said Justin Newman, owner of Honu Oceanside.

The eatery is now closed until further notice due to extensive damage.

“The floor kind of just all came right up,” said Newman. “so you can see this morning we’re taking out the whole floor. We also cleaned off the back of the patio and all the rocks.”

Maui County officials have reported coastal flooding on South Kihei Road. Crews are cleaning debris from South and West Maui parks Monday.

Meanwhile, Kauai County officials report Ho’one Road in Poipu is closed until further notice.

Ocean Safety kept busy all weekend long and into the new week. Oahu and Maui lifeguards operated on extended hours. Honolulu Ocean Safety will have jet skis running until 7 p.m. Monday.

“Today the surf has come down quite a bit, but there’s still a lot of action out there and a lot of swell activity and we’re running four skis today,” said Lt. James Cooper of Honolulu Ocean Safety.

Honolulu Ocean Safety made 450 rescues in Waikiki. On Maui, monster waves washed up to the lifeguard stand at Big Beach. Maui County Ocean Safety responded to 50 active rescues and conducted over 7,500 preventative actions over the weekend.

Residents say they’re glad no one was seriously injured, and it’ll be a team effort moving forward.

“As you can see everyone’s here, people in the community have all reached out and reached out to lend a helping hand. Maui rules,” said Newman.