Cleanup efforts continue as Kona Low passes the state; officials tally the damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu City officials said they have received 180 reports of damage to homes on Oahu from Monday’s storm. It ranges from minor damage to homes being destroyed. Officials said most of the reports came from Pearl City to the east Oahu areas.

The City is waiving all permit fees related to emergency work resulting from storm damage.

A Palolo home on Waiomao Road is just one of the homes claimed by heavy rain and a landslide. The family said on Monday night it sounded like earth came crashing down on their home.

“We just heard like this rumbling and then this crash, more rumbling and another crash,” said Soon Sun Choe, owner of a Palolo home damaged by a landslide.

“We ran downstairs and realized the branches came through the window, and we had a tree coming through the window and a lot of water and earth was pouring through.” Soon Sun Choe, owner of a Palolo home damaged by a landslide

The City also shutdown a portion of Round Top Drive due to this same landslide. Another home saw parts of the road crashing down at night on Monday, Dec. 6.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said inspectors will be going out throughout the next month to assess damage.

“On Maui, Kekaulike was hammered, and it’s going to take us another couple of months of work to make sure we clear everything out of that area and really assess to see if there’s any damage,” said Ed Sniffen, deputy director of HDOT.

“What complicates things is there are vertical slopes in that area that we got to deal with while we’re fixing things. On Piilani Highway, we have a lot of debris to remove under the two bridges and on the shoulders on that side. At the Pali, we have the landslide debris that we removed most of, but we still got to clear the slopes as it goes through,” Sniffen continued.

HDOT will repair potholes around Oahu in the upcoming week. The worst areas include Wilikina Drive and Kamehameha Highway from Haleiwa to Velzyland.

“We can’t catch everything. So, if you see anything, any large potholes, any slopes that you see, any debris down the road, please report it to us,” Sniffen said.

Gov. David Ige signed an emergency declaration due to the heavy rain. The City is also going door-to-door to assess the damage.

“Today we’re continuing to organize the data and information, and we do plan on sending crews out to do windshield surveys at the areas that saw the highest concentration of damages so we can really figure out what streets to hit,” explained Hiro Toiya, Honolulu Emergency Management Director. “We’re going door-to-door to do damage assessments that we need to do in order to have the information we need in order to request further assistnace.”

For more information on how to report damage, click here.