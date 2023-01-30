HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain on Molokai over the weekend created raging rivers in residents yards.

“We just thought, we can’t save everything,” said Mahealani Bright-Wilhelm, a Molokai resident. “The main thing that matters was our dogs and us getting out of there safely.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For Kapaakea residents, it was a race against heavy rain and flooding to save their belongings.

“In about a couple minutes or so, the water just rose up to our knees and it started flushing everything out into the river and everything to the backyard,” Bright-Wilhelm said.

Meanwhile, crews are keeping busy on Kauai after three large power outages were reported Monday across the island.

“They have occurred in Kokee down on the south shore down from the Poipu area to Omao, Lawai and Kalaheo and then the north shore in the areas of Wainiha and Haena,” said Beth Amaro, of the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative. “So, we do have crews out working to restore power in those areas.”

The National Weather Services said these types of systems are not uncommon, but it is rare to see leeward portions of the state get that amount of rain.

“We saw over 20 inches of rain in some parts of East Maui and on Molokai, but what really stands out is the leeward areas,” said Genki Kino, of the National Weather Service. “They got anywhere from five to eight inches.”

For property damage reports for Maui County residents, click here.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Clean up efforts are underway for portions of the state. Residents who experienced weather related property damage are asked to report it with their respective county.