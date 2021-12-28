Class-action lawsuit pending against the Navy over water contamination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of families are potential plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the U.S. Navy, which could be filed within weeks.

That’s according to Honolulu Attorney Michael Green, who says he’s teaming up with mainland lawyers to take on the Navy over its fuel contaminating the drinking water system serving 93,000 residents on Oahu.

We’re hiring, of course, the experts. We can find scientists to take a look at the water. What I have found almost frightening is I have reason to believe the documents that could go to show the reckless conduct, if not criminal conduct, has been reclassified by the Navy,” Green said. “So that’s going to make it almost impossible for us to get those documents without a court order.”

People in the military and those on contract usually cannot sue the armed forces personally, but green says their spouses and children still can.

He says there may be options for arbitration related to injuries and impacts on military personnel. We reached out to the Navy for a response and did not hear back.